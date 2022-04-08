BOSTON — The Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents will discuss the so-called "kiddie tax” in a virtual forum via Zoom on April 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The course starts with an overview of the tax law pertaining to the kiddie tax, and moves to cover the kiddie tax filing requirements and other tax information for older individuals who can be claimed as a dependent on their parent's tax return.
Former college professor Darryl Lee Brown, also the former senior manager of a large public accounting firm, will be the presenter. Information: maseaonline.org.