Tax-free weekend in Massachusetts is a great time stock up on dorm essentials

The annual sales tax holiday is back in Massachusetts this weekend, and it comes when everyone is thinking about the upcoming school year.
What a good time for college students to begin purchasing those essential items to spruce up their dorm rooms.
But before we get into that, let's begin with the tax holiday. I will address some of the tax exemptions and exclusions that the state Department of Revenue has provided on its website link https://bit.ly/3QpLe6I. It includes a section on frequently asked questions, and provides more detailed information than I will offer in this column.
So what are the basics?
• The state's annual sales tax holiday provides exemptions on personal items that individually cost $2,500 or less. Layaways do not qualify for the exemption.
• Eligible internet purchases are exempt from sales tax if they are ordered and paid for by 11:59 p.m. Sunday. If you have paid in full, the delivery may occur after the sales tax holiday has expired, but you should not be charged sales tax for that item.
• Items like vehicles, gas, utilities, meals, alcoholic beverages and cannabis products are not eligible for the sales tax exemption.
• If you are charged sales tax on the purchase of an item that qualifies for the exemption this weekend, show the business a receipt reflecting the sales tax charge. You should be issued a refund.
THE DORM GUIDE
If you're leaving for college and plan to live on campus, the most important thing is knowing what to bring with you.
Dianne Manning, the director of housing operations for Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, provides the college's dormitory residents with a link recommending the items that they should bring to school. The link is divided into three categories and can be found at https://bit.ly/3DCQdJv.
The first category is necessities. These include: warm clothing; snow and rain gear; an umbrella; an alarm clock; a flashlight and batteries; bed linens, towels and a metal wastepaper basket; a fan; and a shower caddy. The list also includes shoes; a laundry bag and supplies; hangers; an LED desk or floor lamp; a laptop or tablet; school supplies; a reusable plate, bowl, utensils and mugs; a reusable water bottle and a power strip that has been approved by Underwriters Laboratories, which is commonly referred to as UL.
Manning refers to the next category as "niceties." These are non-essential items like plants, stuffed animals, board games and sports equipment.
The third and final category includes things to leave at home. They include dartboards, candles, weapons and gas grills.
At Williams College, students living on campus are provided with an online resource created by Christopher Bell of the class of 1998 that lists what items they should bring to the dorms, according to Patricia Leahey-Hays, the school's director of resident life and housing.
“The Bell Book has recommendations for our students as to what they should not bring," she said. "Some of these are based on policies prohibiting students from bringing certain items to campus.”
The link to the Bell Book can be found at https://bit.ly/3DMpJ8l. The third chapter explains what items to bring to campus, while the fourth chapter lists the objects to leave at home.
DISCOUNTS FOR DORM ESSENTIALS AND NICETIES
Many businesses are offering select product discounts on this weekend's sales tax holiday, which include “Back-to-School Sales” promotions. Some businesses are even promoting their sales specifically for dormitory living.
So, let’s begin.
At Soma's Aromas in Pittsfield, owner Soma Dinicola is holding a 20 percent off “end of summer sale” on soy candles for $25 or more that ends Aug. 31. Besides soy candles, Dinicola recommends stopping by in person to stock up on locally-made jellies and natural skincare made by over 50 makers and artists. These items can also be found online at https://somasaromas.com/.
Carr Hardware is holding "a big sale for no-tax weekend," according to the store's director of marketing Amy Goddard. "Double tax free weekend!” she said. For details on how your savings can double go to https://carrhardware.com/tax-free-weekend.
Businesses that hold “double the tax savings” sales provide consumers with an additional 6.25 percent discount on eligible items during the sale tax holiday. That's on top of the 6.25 percent sales tax exemption that is already being provided this weekend.
Old Brick Furniture and Mattress Company in Pittsfield is holding an “August 12-13 Double the Tax Savings Weekend which includes college essentials for your dorm rooms,” said Abbie Pacheco, the company's social and digital media creator.
“Consumers save big as there is no tax during this holiday weekend and customers save the tax amount they would have been charged, since Old Brick covers it,” Pacheco said. Select beds start at $229, mattresses at $299 and sofas at $399, she said.
Central Radio, which has locations in Dalton and North Adams, has many select items on sale this weekend. Information is available at https://www.centralradio1933.com/.
JC Penney is providing discounts on select dormitory essentials during its “Back-to-School” sales promotion including “College Living and Dorm Room Essentials", according to the company's media relations office. Since the store is already participating in the state's annual sales tax holiday this weekend, other items are also eligible for the discount. JC Penney no longer has a store in Berkshire County, but the chain has several located in Massachusetts. Information: https://bit.ly/3QjMEzu.
Kohl's, which has a store in Lenox, is running a Dorm Essentials Bed and Bath sale through Sunday on select items (https://bit.ly/3Ymn5jj). As of press time, college students could find small appliances under $20 at Kohl's from brands like Dash and Toastmaster. Check online or at the store for more details.
Wayfair is holding a Back to College sale (https://bit.ly/3QChNy2) that ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. The company's anniversary sale runs through Aug. 16. Discounts of up to 70 percent off the regular price are available on select items.
"If you're looking to shop local for back-to-school necessities, shop sustainably with Savvy Hive," suggests store owner Jessica Sweeney. Located at 53 Main St. in North Adams, Savvy Hive is a secondhand clothing store that offers modern and vintage pre-loved, quality clothing. The shop also features local and regional handmade and eco-friendly goods. Information: https://savvyhive.org/.
And, finally, one last piece of advice. To students reading this column, best of luck this fall semester!
RX TIPS FOR SAVINGS
In case any of your “old school professors” assign hard copy texts for their course instead of online materials, look for used ones.