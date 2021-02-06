PITTSFIELD — Dr. Keturah Baker has joined the pediatric team at CHP Berkshire Pediatrics in Pittsfield.
Baker completed her pediatric residency in 2020 at Marshfield Clinic in Wisconsin, where she was pediatric chief resident and earned distinction as Resident of the Year. She attended St. George’s University School of Medicine, graduating in 2017.
Baker holds an undergraduate degree in molecular and cellular biology, with an emphasis in immunology, from the University of California-Berkeley. She is fluent in English, Spanish and Hebrew, and is board certified by The American Board of Pediatrics.