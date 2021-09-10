ADAMS — Adams Community Bank has developed strategic relationships with 11 Berkshire County high schools to offer a multifaceted financial literacy program during the 2021-22 academic year.
Offered through Ramsey Solutions, the program is titled, “Foundations in Personal Finance.” The program’s goal is to provide every high school graduate in America with the knowledge of basic money management principles. This offering is part of a broader initiative by Adams Community Bank to increase the financial knowledge for both residents and businesses of the Berkshires through outreach and charitable giving.
Adams Community Bank operates eight branches in the Berkshires, two in Adams, and single offices in Cheshire, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, North Adams and Williamstown.