Barbara Krauthamer appointed to Massachusetts Cultural Council

BOSTON — Barbara Krauthamer, of Amherst, who once served in a leadership role with the Berkshire County Conference of Women Historians, has been appointed to the governing council of the Mass. Cultural Council by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Krauthamer has been dean of the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Humanities and Fine Arts since 2020. She has been a faculty member of UMass-Amherst’s Department of History since 2008 and is widely recognized as a leading historian of African American slavery and emancipation in the United States.
As directed by state law, council members are appointed by the governor and have demonstrated scholarship or creativity in, or distinguished service to, the arts, humanities, interpretative sciences, or local arts. Council members serve staggered, three-year terms and reside in every region of the commonwealth. The agency is governed by a 19-member board of private citizens.