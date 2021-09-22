PITTSFIELD — Michael Barbieri has been appointed vice president and manager of business banking at Greylock Federal Credit Union. He will provide leadership and coaching for a team of three lenders and direct the strategic vision and business development efforts of Greylock’s business banking department.
Barbieri holds a bachelor of arts degree in business administration-finance from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and is an honors graduate of America’s Community Bankers, National School of Banking at Fairfield University. He currently serves on the boards of the MCLA Foundation, Berkshire Life Foundation and Berkshire Housing Development Corporation. Barbieri resides in Pittsfield and has three children.