Bard College at Simon’s Rock receives $150,000 state grant for dam removal project

GREAT BARRINGTON — Bard College at Simon’s Rock has received a $150,000 grant from the state Department of Fish & Game's Division of Ecological Restoration to support data collection, preliminary design, and permitting of the Long Pond Brook Restoration Project.
The project aims to restore aquatic connectivity to Long Pond Brook by removing three dams on the college's campus. This project will eliminate the risk to public safety posed by aging dams, reconnect river habitats that benefit fish and wildlife, and restore natural riverine flows.
The funding is part of $12 million awarded to 24 ecological restoration projects across the state through funding that Massachusetts received from the American Rescue Plan Act.