PITTSFIELD — Lighting designer David Lander, director/choreographer Jeffrey Page and actress Alysha Umphress have been named 2020 associate artists at Barrington Stage Company.
Associate artists are integral members of the BSC theater family who have made extraordinary contributions to the theater. They have helped the theater accomplish its mission by collaborating on top-notch work at BSC and by fostering a close relationship with the community.
The program was founded in 2010.
Lander’s BSC credits include "Harry Clarke," "Fall Springs," "Gertrude and Claudius" and "West Side Story."
Page’s BSC credits include "Company" and "Broadway Bounty Hunter" (Berkshire Theatre Award).
Umphress’ BSC credits include "On The Town," "Funked Up Fairy Tales," "The Hills are Alive," "Songs by Ridiculously talented (x3)" and other concerts.