Barts and Snows Ice Cream owner must return $60,000 to investors, pay $50,000 state fine

GREENFIELD — The owner of Barts and Snows Ice Cream Co. has been ordered to return $60,000 in partial restitution to investors and fined $50,000 over violations to state securities laws after he sold $225,000 in unregistered "percentage interests."
Thomas Kelley Schmidt, founder, majority member and sole manager of Greenfield-based Snows Acquisition LLC, bought the ice cream company previously known as Snows Nice Cream Co. Inc. in June 2016 for $833,000.
The company's products are sold in 400 stores across New England, including Stop & Shop and Big Y.
From April 2016 to March 2019, Schmidt sold $225,000 in "percentage interests" in the company to family and friends, according to the consent order filed by the office of the secretary of the commonwealth. Schmidt agreed to the facts contained in the order, according to a news release from the commonwealth.
The news release also referred to the company as "financially distressed."
Schmidt was not licensed to sell securities in Massachusetts, nor were any of the percentage interests registered with the securities division, according to the release.
“Schmidt has also admitted to using the company’s business account to write nearly $25,000 in checks to himself during the time in which the unregistered securities were being sold, claiming that the money was compensation for acting as the business’s manager,” the release states.
“I strongly encourage anyone considering an investment to contact my Securities Division and check on its legitimacy, even if the person selling the investment is someone they know personally,” Secretary of State William Galvin said in the release. “Unfortunately, due to the financial situation of this business, these investors will be able to recoup only a portion of the money they invested.”
The consent order was signed June 7 by Diane Young-Spitzer, deputy general counsel in the securities division of the office of the secretary of the commonwealth.
Schmidt could not be reached immediately for comment.