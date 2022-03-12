Bassman, Finn join Barrington Stage Company's board

PITTSFIELD — Mary Chris Bassman and Steven Finn have joined Barrington Stage Company’s board of trustees.
Bassman ran a private practice for hand therapy and was a summer resident of the Berkshires until 2018, when she and her husband, Alan, purchased a home locally with the intention of retiring here.
After witnessing firsthand Barrington Stage and Berkshire Theater Group’s role in serving as catalysts and maintaining a standard of safety in a dormant industry, Bassman facilitated a large grant from her brother and his wife in honor of their theater-loving mother, Mary Anne Gross.
The grant has been instrumental in sustaining Barrington Stage and Berkshire Theater Group throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Finn is the founder of Bytex Corporation, where he served as CEO from 1988 through 1992, and currently serves as a special limited partner at Matrix Partners, a venture capital firm in Boston. He began his career at Codex/Motorola Corporation and has also worked at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Finn, who retired from MIT in March 2021, has been an active volunteer in the community. He and his wife, Renee, have also served as the underwriters of Barrington Stage’s Mr. Finn’s Cabaret since 2014.