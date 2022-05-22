Carol Bosco Bauman joins Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire as interim executive director

GREAT BARRINGTON — Carol Bosco Bauman has joined Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire as interim executive director, while Spring Burke and Brian Horan have each been elected to three-year terms on the group's board of directors.
Baumann replaces former Executive Director Allison Marchese, who recently retired. She brings to the organization over two decades of strategic marketing, branding and communications work.
She was first introduced to community development work while living in the west Fenway neighborhood in Boston, creating a summer camp in partnership with the Museum of Fine Arts, Gardner Museum, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Harvard Medical School, and others for children in under-resourced Boston neighborhoods. She has volunteered for many initiatives and organizations in the Berkshire community, including Housatonic village and school redevelopment efforts and as chair of the Chesterwood Advisory Council. She has lived in Housatonic since 1996.
Burke has spent half her life serving in different roles in the banking industry. She currently serves as vice president, mortgage adviser for Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. A resident of Norfolk, Conn., Burke has been a board member of the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce for the past six years and has served as treasurer for several years.
Horan is a litigator and counselor whose experience spans areas including real estate, health care, telecommunications, construction, finance, insurance and intellectual property. He spent over a decade advising New York City agencies and litigating on issues including expanding affordable housing and economic opportunity. He relocated to the Berkshires in 2020.
The board of directors also includes Jim Harwood, president; Richard Stanley, acting vice president; Cara Becker, treasurer; Don Eaton, clerk; and Anthony Blair, Erik Bruun, Thomas Doyle, Allen Harris, Robin Helfand, Mike Igoe, Rufus Jones and David Thorne.
The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire builds affordable housing and create living-wage jobs by working collaboratively with town governments, open space organizations, and other local nonprofits, according to its website.