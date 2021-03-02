GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures has provided its first agroforestry grant to Adamah Farm of Falls Village, Conn. The grant is the group’s first step in promoting and funding agroforestry practices — that is, the intentional integration of trees onto farms — in Berkshire County, northwest Connecticut, and Columbia and Dutchess counties in New York.
Adamah Farm operates a 3-acre organic vegetable operation with a sliding-scale Community Supported Agriculture model. The farm also has a food-access project, goats, chickens, herbs, fruits and an 18-year fellowship program that teaches regenerative ways of living with the land in the context of an intentional Jewish spiritual community.
The grant will assist Adamah in transforming a 25-acre parcel of sloping grass into a food-producing orchard centered around Chinese chestnuts.