GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures has launched the Market Match Fund, an economic development and food access initiative to support Berkshire County farmers markets.
The Market Match Fund is designed to provide a consistent, annual funding stream to match customer Supplemental Nutrition Access Program (SNAP) benefits at these markets.
The fund currently enables BAV to support markets in offering a 1-to-1 SNAP match up to $30, with the hope of either removing the $30 limit or raising the SNAP match to 2-to-1, depending on the success of fundraising efforts.
BAV is accepting grant applications from farmers markets to the Market Match Fund through April 22. Farmers markets that operate in Berkshire County are eligible. Farmers markets within BAV’s service area of Columbia and Dutchess County, N.Y. and Litchfield County, Conn. will be considered for funding. Information/donations: www.berkshireagventures.org.