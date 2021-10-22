GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Botanical Garden will hold its sixth annual Rooted in Place Ecological Gardening Symposium at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Nov. 14. “Growing Resilience: The Climate Crisis, Our Gardens and Communities” will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Four informative sessions by expert presenters will explore that topic.
Advance registration and proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours is required for symposium attendance. More information is available at berkshirebotanical.org or by calling 413-298-3926. Scholarships, student discounts and member discounts are available.