Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Business and Professional Women is accepting applications for its mentoring program. Participants can develop skills and grow in confidence through one-on-one work with an experienced female leader.

Berkshire BPW members are eligible to apply to the program. Each mentee will be thoughtfully matched with a senior female executive through BBPW.

Participation in the program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are available for download at berkshirebpw.org/programs/mentoring. Applications and resumes must be emailed to bbpwsecretary@gmail.com before Friday.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.