PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Business and Professional Women is accepting applications for its mentoring program. Participants can develop skills and grow in confidence through one-on-one work with an experienced female leader.
Berkshire BPW members are eligible to apply to the program. Each mentee will be thoughtfully matched with a senior female executive through BBPW.
Participation in the program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are available for download at berkshirebpw.org/programs/mentoring. Applications and resumes must be emailed to bbpwsecretary@gmail.com before Friday.