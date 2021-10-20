PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Business and Professional Women has announced the recipients of its 2021 Career Advancement Scholarship Program. The annual program has served Berkshire County women for nearly 30 years with advancing their academic and professional aspirations. This year, the organization has awarded a combined $20,000 to the 20 recipients.
This year’s recipients include: Denise Andre, Monica Bernal, Libby Boissy, Alyssa Dunham, Brittany Durand, Diana El Hariri Saie, Ashley Brooke Fox, Nicole Haas, Tara Jones-Nutting, Johanna Lenski, Erin Merrigan, Patricia Molina, Jennifer Parker, Doreen Perullo, Lisa Polidoro, Nataliia Riva, Joanna Nicole Rivera, Kristen Sparhawk, Laura Tubbs, and Jennifer Valente.
This year’s scholarship recipients represent a wide variety of career goals and industries — including healthcare, social services, education, STEM, and business, according to BBPW President Hannah DeLisle-Stall, who co-chairs the scholarship committee.