BCAC promotes Jeff Lowenstein, Michelle Sylvester

PITTSFIELD — Jeff Lowenstein has been promoted to deputy director and Michelle Sylvester to community programs manager at Berkshire Community Action Council.
Lowenstein has been working with BCAC for three years after serving for several years as a community organizer in the Berkshires. At BCAC, his work is focused on initiatives and programming to help low income residents move toward self-sufficiency. He oversees BCAC’s agency lending programs and is responsible for the creation of the Saving Up Resources for Growth and Empowerment Matched Savings Program.
In Sylvester's short tenure at BCAC, the agency says, her organizational skills and dedication to combat food insecurity in the Berkshires have been invaluable.
Before becoming BCAC’s food infrastructure coordinator, Sylvester was a community coordinator for Berkshire North WIC for 14 years.