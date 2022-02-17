PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County Arc added 34 accounts in 2021 to its special needs pooled trust, to bring the total amount of accounts in the trust to 198 and the amount of funding to $12 million.
BCArc also added one funded account to its two established accounts in its newer offering, the family special needs pooled trust, whose accounts now total nearly $350,000.
Because the task of providing long-term fund management for the benefit of an individual with a disability can be complex and overwhelming, Berkshire County Arc, in conjunction with its partner, Berkshire Bank, offers two pooled trusts: one established with assets belonging to an individual with a disability, and another established with third-party assets. Both allow financial support without compromising access to public benefits.
BCArc’s pooled trust accounts include families across Massachusetts, including the elderly population, who are otherwise not affiliated with BCArc.
For information about the trusts, contact
mfrancoeur@bcarc.org, or call 413-499-4241 ext. 266.