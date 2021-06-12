PITTSFIELD — Erin Manson has been named assistant director of developmental/residential services and Kara Rogers assistant director of brain injury services at Berkshire County Arc. They will help oversee support of the individuals living in BCArc’s 43 homes.
Manson, a native of Great Barrington, started with BCArc in 2004, as an assistant site manager. She progressed to site manager, and then supervisor eight years ago.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in social work from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Rogers, who is from Long Island in New York, started with BCArc in 2006, and has served as a relief worker in residential support, as a site manager and then as a supervisor.
She became a certified brain injury specialist through the Brain Injury Association of America in 2018.