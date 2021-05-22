PITTSFIELD — Registered nurse Susan Donoughe and licensed practical nurse John Gretchner have joined Berkshire County Arc.
Donoughe, a native of California, earned her R.N. from the St. Joseph School of Nursing in North Providence, R.I. She has held positions in a long-term care facility and an adult day center. She spent the past seven years as a nurse and lab supervisor for a pediatric practice in Milford before joining BCArc.
Gretchner, a native of Rhode Island, received his certification from the first continuing education inaugural class at McCann Technical School in North Adams. Most of his career has been in long-term care and, recently, home care. Most of his work in nursing has been on specialty units.