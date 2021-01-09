PITTSFIELD — Chris Andrews has been promoted to director of quality assurance for Berkshire County Arc. His department is responsible for conducting regular audits of all agency programs to ensure compliance with state, federal and other accreditation requirements.
Areas that Andrews reviews include BCArc’s ability to serve individuals around: community integration, health and safety, communication, skill development, quality of interactions, Individual Support Plan implementation and more. After each review, Andrews issues a comprehensive report to highlight positive outcomes and recommendations for improvement.
Andrews has worked in the human services field for over 28 years, 21 of those with BCArc. He started at BCArc as an assistant site manager, moved up to site manager, then transitioned to quality facilitator in 2005, before his promotion to director.