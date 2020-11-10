PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County native Lisa H. Hopsicker has been named director of staff development and training at Berkshire County Arc.
She will oversee the agency's training program, maintain training compliance, and coordinate the development and implementation of the agency’s staff development programs. She started her diverse career in the human and social services field at BCArc after graduating from high school in the Berkshires 35 years ago.
Hopsicker has spent her career assisting individuals with substance abuse issues, mental health issues and trauma issues, among others. She has 11 years of college level teaching experience and extensive training experience within her career, especially during her 13 years working in crime victim services.
She has been a member of the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance conference committee and has planned and executed two criminal justice symposiums and job fairs for her criminal justice students.
Hopsicker holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Hartwick College and a master of social work degree from Arizona State University.