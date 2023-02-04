BCArc names Sonja Haecker executive vice president

PITTSFIELD — Sonja Haecker has been named executive vice president of Berkshire County Arc.
In this new position, she will oversee the agency’s community services programs, including Adult Family Care Program, Family Support & Advocacy, Employment & Vocational Services, Day Habilitation Programs, and Community-Based Day Services. She will also oversee the Clinical Department, and Respite Services. She will also assist President and CEO Maryann Hyatt with strategic planning initiatives.
Haecker previously served as vice president of community services at Berkshire County Arc.
In that role, she expanded the Adult Family Care program, strengthened Family Support Services, and successfully spearheaded several new agency initiatives.
She holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of New England, a master’s degree in education from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, where she is a distinguished alumna, and a bachelor’s degree in social work from the College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y.