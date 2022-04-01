BCArc promotes four employees

PITTSFIELD — Blanca Durant, Kristi Nastars, Sonja Stewart and Pam Kight have all been promoted at Berkshire County Arc.
Durant has been promoted from vice president of finance to chief financial officer. She joined Berkshire County Arc in 1998 as an accounting associate, became the accounting supervisor in 1999, and was appointed director of finance in 2011.
Nastars has been promoted from director of human resources to vice president of human resources. She has been with BCArc since 2017.
Stewart has been promoted to vice president of community services and will oversee family support and advocacy, employment and vocational services, day habilitation programs and community-based day services. She has been with BCArc since 2016 and previously served as director of family support and advocacy. Stewart recently earned a doctorate in education.
Kight has been promoted to director of employment and community-based day services. Previously she oversaw the agency’s community-based day programs. She has been with BCArc since 1997.