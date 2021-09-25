PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County Arc has promoted three site managers to supervisor positions overseeing homes in Berkshire County and the Pioneer Valley.
Lasheika Moody previously served as the site manager for a Berkshire County Arc resident in Lanesborough. She joined BCArc 18 years ago, and has lived and worked in Virginia. She is supervising BCArc homes in Lenox Dale, Lee and Lenox.
Kaitlyn Giron joined BCArc two years ago to manage an agency site in Dalton. She previously had worked with children who have disabilities.
Giron is pursuing a bachelor's degree at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. She oversees homes in Dalton, Lanesborough and Southwick.
Toni Miller now is overseeing programs for BCArc in the Westfield region and is managing the agency’s new house in Southampton.
Before joining BCArc in 2008, Miller, who supervises homes in Pittsfield, Agawam and Westfield, worked in assisted living for the elderly.