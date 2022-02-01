PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County Arc has raised more than $25,000 to help families access its Respite House in Pittsfield, a home that offers families temporary relief from caring for a loved one with a disability.
The money will go toward helping families in emergencies, such as a hospitalized caregiver, or help a family gain a weekend for recharging or relaxing. The house allows the person with disabilities to socialize with peers and professional caregivers during an overnight stay.
The campaign continues through 2022. If interested in supporting BCArc’s House for families, visit www.bcarc.org/donate or email bcarc@bcarc.org.