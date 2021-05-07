PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County Arc has raised more than $30,000 for its annual campaign to provide needed technology and recreational items for its programs in Western Massachusetts. The agency runs four-day programs and 43 residential programs in addition to several other services in Berkshire and Hampden counties.
The funds went to several wheelchair swings, new monitors for communicating with family and learning online, pool and ping-pong tables, computer tablets, painting easels, material for art programs, deck furniture, grills, and more.
“This campaign was successful because of the support from our staff and the community,” said Kenneth Singer, CEO and president. “These kinds of items enrich the lives of the people we serve, and help to put big smiles on their faces every day. They are lucky to have so much support from the community.”