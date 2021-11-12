PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County Arc raised more than $53,500 at its 26th Annual Golf Classic, which took place Sept. 29 at Berkshire Hills Country Club. Thirty eight teams and 150 golfers took part in the event, which had been canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The funds raised will go directly to the people who BCArc serves, fulfilling unmet needs for individuals with disabilities, such as for vacations, dances, music classes, adaptive and therapeutic equipment, and family functions.
The money will also go to scholarships to high school graduates looking to pursue careers in human services. This year BCArc, with the Down Syndrome Family Group, gave away more than $6,500 to area graduates. In its 26 years, the tournament has raised more than $880,000.