BCC adds four new full-time staffers

PITTSFIELD — Nick Delmolino, Bill Jennings, Tom Spiro and Sabrina Squires have joined Berkshire Community College as full-time staff members, while the college has updated the employment status of current staffer Sean Reagan.
Delmolino has been named executive director of institutional advancement, where he will continue to support the fundraising efforts of the BCC Foundation.
A Berkshire County native, Delmolino has returned to Pittsfield after spending 18 years in Jackson Hole, Wyo. where he served as director of advancement at Teton Raptor Center and was previously the senior director of marketing and communications at Teton Science Schools. Delmolino attended BCC and holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from Western New England University.
Jennings had been named director of information technology. He most recently worked for more than 14 years at Iredale Mineral Cosmetics in Great Barrington, where he served in several positions, including IT manager for the past seven years. He has also served as the manager of IT support and customer service at the former Workshop Live in Pittsfield and as system administrator at the former Starbase Technologies in Pittsfield. Jennings, who lives in Pittsfield, holds a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from the University of Bridgeport.
Spiro has been named Clerk IV for the Supporting Urgent Community College Equity through Student Services (Success) Program. He most recently worked in the alumni relations office at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and had previously served as program coordinator in the 2+2 Program at Elms College in Chicopee. Spiro, who lives in Worthington, holds a master’s degree in natural resource management from Antioch New England Graduate School and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from SUNY Oneonta.
Squires has been named library assistant III for circulation. A resident of Averill Park, N.Y., she graduated from Nazareth College of Rochester, N.Y. in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in peace and justice studies and religious studies. She most recently worked as circulation coordinator for the Neil Hellman Library at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y.
Reagan, formerly an academic counselor for BCC’s academic advising team, is now an academic counselor for allied health. He joined BCC in November after teaching English and journalism at Holyoke Community College for 10 years.