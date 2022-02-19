PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has added three new members to its nursing faculty, as well as several new full-time staff members, and has promoted another staffer.
Crystal Kruszyna, Sophie Jannen and Kimberly VanDeusen have been named assistant professors of nursing.
Sarah Blizzard and Alexa Icenia have joined BCC’s Multicultural Affairs, Diversity, and Engagement Center as coordinator and academic counselor, respectively. Amanda Pittenger has joined the registrar’s office as enrollment services coordinator, and Gary Russett has been named controller. Karen Hines, formerly associate professor of business/department chair, has been promoted to assistant dean of academic affairs.
Before joining BCC full time, Kruszyna served as an adjunct instructor in the nursing program, has worked as a registered nurse at Baystate Medical Center and taught as an adjunct in the nursing program at Elms College.
Jannen previously served as a registered nurse at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vt., and at Berkshire Medical Center’s emergency department.
VanDeusen served as an adjunct instructor in the nursing program, as well as a simulation lab technician and professional nursing tutor before joining BCC full time. She also has worked as a registered nurse in the emergency department at BMC.
Blizzard has more than a decade of higher education experience, holds an Doctor of Education in higher education from the University of Denver; bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication studies from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro; and a certificate in technical communication from Duke University.
Icenia is a first-generation Spanish-speaking educator born to Afro-Caribbean Dominican immigrants, and most recently worked to advance the community of Chelsea, through programs centered around workforce and college preparation. She also has served as a juvenile court liaison and guardian ad litem for the Miami Juvenile Justice Department.
Pittenger, who lives in Voorheesville, N.Y., most recently served as assistant registrar and veteran certifying official at the College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y. In addition to focusing on Veterans Affairs compliance, she will manage the department’s communications and publications.
Russett, who has more than 25 years of financial experience, arrives from Elms College, where the Pittsfield resident spent 10 years as controller and as an adjunct professor in the MBA program. Previous experience includes positions held at the Berkshire Hills Music Academy, Bard College and Berkshire Health Systems.
Hines came to BCC in 2019, from Holyoke Community College, where she taught and led the campuswide Open Educational Resources initiative for eight years.