PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has added several new staff members, promoted three other staffers and has given a new title to another employee.
The new staff members are Kiara Badillo, of Chester, in the newly created position of special programs coordinator/academic and dual enrollment coach; Rae Langsdale, of Dalton, as clerk III; and Stephen Vieira, of Bridgewater, as director of information technology.
Badillo previously served as assistant director of admissions at Hampshire College. Langsdale previously worked part time for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and Vieira formerly served as chief information officer for the Tennessee Board of Regents and the Community College of Rhode Island.
Adam Klepetar, of Pittsfield, who has served as the college’s interim provost since April 2020, now is vice president for student affairs and management.
Beth Lapierre, of Dalton, has been promoted to associate registrar from coordinator of enrollment services.
Justin Ober, of Housatonic, has been promoted to social media and web content specialist and interim colleague project manager. He formerly served as social medical and web content specialist.
Jonah Sykes, of Pittsfield, has been promoted to director of marketing and communications from associate director of marketing and communications.