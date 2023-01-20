BCC, Barrington Coffee Roasters offering professional coffee classes

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College and Barrington Coffee Roasters are offering a three-part training program focused on the production of coffee and how to serve coffee professionally.
Courses will cover the history of coffee making, farming and production.
Classes will be held in BCC's new culinary lab, located on the main campus at 1350 West St., Pittsfield, on the first three Tuesdays of February. They are open to amateur coffee lovers and professionals looking to gain greater experience and knowledge.
Tuition is $50 per class, or all three classes for $120. Students may register for the first or second classes independently but must complete the first two classes in order to enroll for the third. To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/coffee.