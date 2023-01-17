BCC, Berkshire Regional Planning Commission offering choke saver course

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College and Berkshire Regional Planning Commission are offering a free choke saver training class on various dates in several locations throughout the Berkshires.
The 75-minute class provides participants with a two-year certification.
State law requires at least one employee to be trained in approved manual choke saving procedures, which include the Heimlich Maneuver and Sequence of Obstructed Airway Maneuvers, for all food service establishments with 25 seats or more on-premises when food is being served. Space is limited; each class can accept up to 30 students. All classes run from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
Classes will be held on the following dates and locations:
• Jan. 23, 413 Bistro, 40 Main St., North Adams.
• Feb. 27, Berkshire Palate, 297 North St., Pittsfield.
• March 13, 413 Bistro, 40 Main St., North Adams.
• April 10, Berkshire Community College, 1350 West St., Pittsfield.
Registration: www.berkshirecc.edu/choke-saver.