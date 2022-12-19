PITTSFIELD — Cody Johnson and Anthony Monteleone have been hired as new staff members at Berkshire Community College while current staffer Gabriella Martinez has been promoted.
Johnson has joined BCC as special programs coordinator, digital. He will provide student technology support in the digital commons.
He was hired through the Supporting Urgent Community College Equity through Student Services program. Originally from Stamford, Vt., Johnson holds a bachelor of science degree in games and simulation arts and sciences from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He most recently worked for Mad Macs in both Pittsfield and Williamstown.
Monteleone has joined the college’s STEM, allied health and business division as an administrative assistant II. Monteleone graduated from Siena College in 2021 with a bachelor of health sciences degree. The Dalton native previously worked in the MRI department at Berkshire Medical Center and was also a lab technician/office assistant for BCC’s physical therapist assistant program.
Martinez has been promoted to community/outreach counselor. She previously served as clerk IV for the academic SUCCESS coaching division. The Berkshire County native holds a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from American International College.