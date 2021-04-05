PITTSFIELD — The business department at Berkshire Community College has formed a business internship program for current BCC students that will begin in the fall.
Participants will work 10 hours per week with a local business and receive three credit hours for their participation in the program. It is designed to provide students with professional work experience in a business environment.
The first business partner in the program is SolaBlock, a green energy company based in Easthampton that is a member of the Berkshire Innovation Center. The company is working with the city of Pittsfield to select a final assembly site for its solar masonry unit product.
The program was created and will be supervised by BCC assistant professor of economics Dhanushka Peru. Information: bcc.edu.