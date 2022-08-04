New BCC, MCLA program offers pathway to teacher licensure

Berkshire Community College and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts have created a joint “Associates to Bachelors” program intended to provide an efficient pathway to teacher licensure.
The program is specifically designed for paraprofessionals currently employed by pre-K through grade 12 schools in Berkshire County. Paraprofessionals support students under the supervision of a teacher.
The program allows paraprofessionals to earn an associate degree at BCC and continue to MCLA to earn a bachelor degree and teaching license. Students follow an early childhood education or elementary/secondary education pathway; eligible students may also apply for credit for prior learning after enrolling at MCLA.
For more information about enrollment, specific pathways to licensure and details regarding tuition, timelines and financial assistance, please contact Barbara Kotelnicki, BCC”s associate professor of education at bkotelnicki@berkshirecc.edu or Michelle Colvin, MCLA’s director of field education at michelle.colvin@mcla.edu.