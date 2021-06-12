PITTSFIELD — Kierstyn Hunter has been named vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Berkshire Community College. She most recently served as interim vice president for academic affairs at American International College in Springfield, where she previously was associate vice president for academic affairs and accreditation liaison officer.
Hunter has extensive experience in humanitarian and advocacy work on gender, which she pursued in Tanzania, Vietnam, Cambodia and Canada, and has developed efforts that led to systemwide changes for gender equality.
She also has led or served in key roles in collegewide accreditation, including those with the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, the New England Commission of Higher Education and the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
She is an affiliated board member of the New England Educational Assessment Network.
The Lenox resident holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in global studies from Long Island University, a Master of Arts degree in whole systems design from Antioch University in Seattle, and a Doctorate in Education from Prescott College in Arizona.