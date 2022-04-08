BCC names new faculty and staff

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has added seven new full-time staff members, while another staffer's employment status has changed.
Dominic Castagna has joined BCC as testing center clerk. He previously worked in youth development at Hillcrest Educational Centers. Castagna earned a music certificate in music production at BCC and plans on earning an associate degree in music.
Deborah Ellsworth has been named administrative assistant to the director of facilities in the administration and finance division. A lifelong resident of Berkshire County who lives in Hinsdale, Ellsworth has a background in banking, office management and project management.
Peter Farkas has been named associate director of workforce development and community education. Born and raised in Pittsfield, Farkas previously served as the executive director of the MassHire Greater Lowell Workforce Board. He has more than 15 years of workforce and community development experience, holds an MBA from Suffolk University and a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
Justine Fitzgerald has joined BCC as coordinator of learning services. She has worked in higher education for 23 years, most recently as associate professor of English at Helene Fuld College of Nursing in New York City. She has also taught writing and literature courses for many years at The City College of New York and will receive her EdD in educational leadership, policy and administration from Fordham University in May.
Cheryl Mirer has been named enrollment counselor. The Dalton resident most recently served as the executive director of Downtown Pittsfield Inc. A working artist, Mirer holds a bachelor’s degree in studio art and art history from UMass-Amherst and a master’s degree in arts administration from Boston University.
Deb Sarlin has been named executive director-workforce development. She most recently served as education director at The Foundry – Net Positive Inc., a makerspace and hub for entrepreneurship in Buffalo, N.Y. Sarlin holds a bachelor of arts degree from Hampshire College, an MFA from Columbia University and a doctorate in education from The State University of New York at Albany.
Judith Weiner has been named administrative assistant for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. She previously served as the administrator and leader of community education at a Berkshire synagogue. A native of Australia, Weiner holds a master’s degree in Jewish education from the Jewish Theological Seminary in America, with a specialty in informal education. She also holds a certificate in virtual experiential education and facilitation from the Institute for Experiential Jewish Education.
Matthew Martin, who served as coordinator of learning experience at both BCC and Greenfield Community College, now holds the same position full time at BCC.