PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College, in partnership with the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires in Great Barrington, is offering a development associate certificate program for aspiring fundraising and donor relations professionals.
The online program is open to 20 students and will take place in 10 sessions, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. from Feb. 1 to April 5. The center's executive director, Liana Toscanini, and guest instructors will lead the curriculum.
Tuition is $700. Registration: berkshirecc.edu/development-associate.