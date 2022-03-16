PITTSFIELD — As part of its FastTrack Hospitality & Culinary Program, Berkshire Community College will be offering three free ServSafe Certifications beginning in April. Offered in both English and Spanish, the online workshops are presented in an asynchronous format, allowing students to start and complete them at their own pace.
ServSafe is a food and beverage safety training and certificate program administered by the U.S. National Restaurant Association. The program is accredited by the American National Standards Institute and the Conference for Food Protection.
The certifications are available April 1. They include:
• ServSafe Food Handler: The industry-recognized standard for delivering consistent food safety training to employees.
• ServSafe Massachusetts Allergen Training: A program developed and created by the Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Network to meet the terms outlined in the Massachusetts Food Allergy Awareness Act.
• ServSafe Alcohol: Provides the fundamentals of responsible alcohol service.
Pre-registration is required. Registration: www.berkshirecc.edu/fasttrack. Information: email workshops@berkshirecc.edu or call 413-236-2127.