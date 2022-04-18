PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College is one of four state colleges that have received a combined total of $60 million from the state’s new Critical Building Infrastructure Program, which is designed to fund critical infrastructure upgrades at higher education campuses over the next five years.
BCC received a $10 million investment to support window replacements at the Koussevitzky and Edwards library buildings, including the removal of caulking and replacement of windows to comply with EPA requirements.
Approximately $165 million will be invested over the next five years to renovate or repair critical building infrastructure like updating HVAC systems, repairing elevators, and improving energy efficiency in buildings. The administration has also committed $250 million over five years for smaller critical repairs, like replacing roofs, windows, floors, and bathrooms, $50 million of which will be invested in fiscal 2023.