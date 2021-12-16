PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has received a $4,000 grant from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation to support the enrollment of 20 students in the college’s Certified Manufacturing Associate credential program.
The program’s virtual training, spanning four to six weeks, comprises 25 courses taught in English or Spanish. Participants gain an introduction to the field of manufacturing and, in turn, significantly increase their chances of securing entry-level positions.
After completion of the coursework, students must pass an exam in order to earn a Certified Manufacturing Associate credential from the Society of Manufacturing Engineers.
Information: Berkshirecc.edu.