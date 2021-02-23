PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College is adding two new certificate programs, Entrepreneurship and Studio Art, to its list of available programs for students to enter beginning in fall 2021.
The Entrepreneurship certificate program intends to provide students with a core basis of business courses that offer the skills needed to start a business or launch a new concept. Courses will focus on management, marketing, accounting, business law, communications and economics.
The Studio Art certificate is a set of foundation courses designed to be the first step in a visual arts student’s education. The program introduces students to the studio art experience and immerses them into issues of art and design.
Application information: apply.berkshirecc.edu. More information will be available in the college catalog that comes out in July.