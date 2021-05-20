PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has added a food and beverage management certificate to its hospitality program. Available starting in the upcoming fall semester, the food and beverage management certificate is a one-year, 28-credit program that prepares students for entry-level positions in the food and beverage industry. The program is designed to provide students with a basic understanding of the hospitality field, food and beverage operations, personnel, and supervision principles, as well as foundations of budgeting, accounting, and cost controls.
The new program is designed for recent high school graduates seeking a vocational program that will allow them to enter the workforce after just one year of training, as well individuals working in the food and beverage field who want to increase their skills.
Information: www.berkshirecc.edu/admission-and-aid/.