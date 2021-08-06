PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College is one of 13 colleges across the country to be selected to participate in the second cohort of schools in Project Vision, a five-year project intended to provide smaller, rural colleges the expertise to generate innovative ideas that produce award-worthy National Science Foundation proposals. BCC is the only college from Massachusetts that was chosen to be in the second cohort. The project will include a total of 45 two-year colleges that have not previously been associated with Division of Undergraduate Education programs. Information: bcc.edu.