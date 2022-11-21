BCC, Wayfair team up on a job training inittiative, the Be Mass Competetive Program

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College and Wayfair have partnered on a specialized job training initiative, the Be Mass Competitive Program. Applications are being accepted through Dec. 19.
The joint initiative includes free classes at BCC to learn the skills needed for a service consultant career with Wayfair, as well as professional job coaching throughout training and into employment.
Participants will receive stipends during BCC classroom training, plus paid on-the-job training and placement as a Wayfair service consultant at the company’s Pittsfield location.
A virtual orientation session will be held Jan. 4. Classroom training begins Jan. 9. Students will participate in a Wayfair orientation visit in early February, followed by on-the-job training.
Applications: masscc.org/bcc-wayfair.