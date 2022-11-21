<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BCC, Wayfair team up on a job training inittiative, the Be Mass Competetive Program

Wayfair Photo

A Wayfair recruiter works out of the MassHire office in Pittsfield in 2019. Wayfair and Berkshire Community College have partnered on a new specialized training program. 

 BEAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College and Wayfair have partnered on a specialized job training initiative, the Be Mass Competitive Program. Applications are being accepted through Dec. 19.

The joint initiative includes free classes at BCC to learn the skills needed for a service consultant career with Wayfair, as well as professional job coaching throughout training and into employment.

Participants will receive stipends during BCC classroom training, plus paid on-the-job training and placement as a Wayfair service consultant at the company’s Pittsfield location.

A virtual orientation session will be held Jan. 4. Classroom training begins Jan. 9. Students will participate in a Wayfair orientation visit in early February, followed by on-the-job training.

Applications: masscc.org/bcc-wayfair.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all