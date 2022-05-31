PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Environmental Action Team recently received a $200,000 grant from the Cultural Facilities Fund to support the organization’s purchase and renovation of a property at 20 Chapel St. that it is turning into its new Environmental Leadership & Education Center.
BEAT purchased the property, built in 1868 and located on the banks of the southwest branch of the Housatonic River, on Nov. 8 with financial support from over 100 donors and foundations.
The funding from the Cultural Facilities Fund will allow BEAT to make the building fully accessible by adding an accessible bathroom, a lift to get between floors, and an accessible balcony from which to observe wildlife and the river.
BEAT will also be conducting a deep energy retrofit as an energy efficiency demonstration project to show how an old building can install solar and batteries to go fossil-fuel free. Local architect Wendy Brown and construction consultant East Branch Studio have been working with BEAT on the project. The total cost of the building renovations is estimated to be $726,505.