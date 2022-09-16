Bed Bath & Beyond keeping Pittsfield store open

PITTSFIELD — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing three stores in Massachusetts, but the chain's Pittsfield outlet is not one of them.
The national retailer's stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are the Massachusetts outlets posted on a list of 150 "low performing" stores that Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced it planned to close.
No closing dates for any of those 150 stores are provided on the list, which Bed Bath & Beyond released on Thursday.
The New Jersey-based company, which has been struggling financially, is also planning to lay off 20 percent of its corporate employees and cut several of its in-house home good brands. The company has also secured more than $500 million in financing as it tries to keep the business afloat.
Bed Bed & Beyond is also planning to close five stores in New York and two in Connecticut, but none of those stores are located near the Berkshires. Pittsfield's Bed Bath & Beyond store is located in the Shops at Unkamet Brook on Merrill Road.