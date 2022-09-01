Bed Bath & Beyond to close 150 stores. The status of the Pittsfield store is unknown

PITTSFIELD — Bed Bath & Beyond, which has a store in Pittsfield, is planning to close 150 "low producing" stores nationwide, the company has announced.
The New Jersey-based company Thursday declined comment on the status of its Pittsfield store, which is located in the Shops at Unkamet Brook on Merrill Road. A company spokesperson said via email that more information on store closures will be available in the future.
Bed Bath & Beyond, which has been struggling financially, is planning to lay off 20 percent of its corporate employees and cut several of its in-house home good brands. The company has also secured more than $500 million in financing to shore up the business.
"We are embracing a straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns," said Sue Gove, the company's director and interim CEO, in a statement.
The moves were designed to prevent the company from filing from bankruptcy, according to CNN Business. The company referred to the measures as a "strategic and business update" intended to "meet the demand of its customers, drive growth and profitability and improve its balance sheet and cash flows."
In 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it planned to close around 200 stores by the end of the calendar year as part of a restructuring plan brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell 20 percent in early trading Wednesday, the day that the most recent strategic plan was announced. Sales at stores that have been open for at least one year fell 26 percent during the last quarter, the company said.
Berna Barshay, an independent retail analyst, told CNN Business that the company's moves were the "prototypical rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic," and that the business was in structural decline.