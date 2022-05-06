Begrowicz to head AIM's board of directors

BOSTON — For the first time in almost 70 years, the leader of a Berkshire County business has been elected to head the board of directors of the state's largest business association.
Pat Begrowicz, the president and co-owner of Onyx Specialty Papers in Lee, was recently elected to chair the board of directors of Associated Industries of Massachusetts. Begrowicz is the second woman to chair AIM's board of directors — the second in a row — and the first person from Berkshire County to head the board since 1953.
Begrowicz succeeds outgoing AIM board chair Joanne Hilferty, the president and CEO of Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries in Boston.
A native of New Jersey, Begrowicz and business partner Christopher Mathews formed Onyx after buying MeadWestvaco's specialty paper business in Lee December 2009.
Begrowicz holds a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame and a master of science degree in paper science and technology from Lawrence University. She serves on the boards of directors for Power Options, 1Berkshire, the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires and the Berkshire Business Roundtable. She is also a member of the University of Notre Dame Engineering College Advisory Council.